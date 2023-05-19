Mamombe, Chimbiri trial deferred

Source: Mamombe, Chimbiri trial deferred | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial deferred 
Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has deferred to June 23 the trial of CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri who are accused of lying that they were kidnapped and dumped in rural Bindura at Muchapondwa Business Centre.

The duo recently had their application for discharge at the close of the State’s case dismissed.

In dismissing their application, Harare Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure said the state had proved essential elements of the charge the accused persons were facing.

