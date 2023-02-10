Source: Man (25) slapped with 20-year jail term for vandalising ZESA substation | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 25-year-old man from Rushinga who was electrocuted and injured while vandalising a ZESA substation was slapped with a 20-year jail term.

Tinashe Tatenda Ndoreka from Katemeteme village under Chief Rusambo was arrested at Chimhanda Hospital where he was seeking treatment for his injuries.

Prosecutor Tracy Dube said sometime in January this year Ndoreka went to the Cargill substation in Chimhanda where he cut four armoured cables from the transformer cubicle.

Ndoreka hid his loot in Mutowe dam in Chimhanda.

On February 4, this year at around 9 pm Ndoreka went to the Cargill substation again.

Using bare hands, he broke 35-millimetre squared copper conductor which was used to earth the substation.

He cut the copper cable into pieces while climbing up the substation.

He was eventually electrocuted and fell.

He sustained burns on his palms, head, and thigh.

He took the 11 pieces of copper cable to his homestead and hid them in a disused toilet.

He then proceeded to Chimhanda Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The police were alerted by health officials leading to his arrest.

Ndoreka led the police to the hidden cables at his homestead and Mutowe Dam.

ZETDC officials positively identified the cables as the ones stolen at the Cargill substation.

Bindura Magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo sentenced Ndoreka to 10 years per count. He will serve an effective 20 years in prison.