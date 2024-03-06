Man (40) sentenced to 20 years for raping and impregnating stepdaughter

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A MAN (40) from Rushinga was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping and impregnating his stepdaughter.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “The state-led evidence before the court shows that the accused had been raping his stepdaughter from 2021 to 2023. The complainant was aged below 14 at the onset of the sexual offenses and became pregnant in 2023 as a result of rape.”

The accused was found guilty and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“The pregnancy has since been terminated”, read the statement