Man (62) gets 3 years in jail for sleeping with 14-year-old girl

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 62-year-old man who slept with his 14-year-old neighbour’s daughter several times and threatening her with lightning if she revealed the abuse has been slapped with a three-year jail term after being found guilty of indecent assault.

The court heard that Redfunny Chitiki would lure the complainant with some corn snacks and Maheu and took advantage of her.

In her ruling Harare Magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadze said Chitiki denied the charges but was convicted after a full trial.

She said Chitiki had sexual intercourse with the complainant on several occasions.

“A medical report was produced which showed that the complainant was ravished and disflowered by the accused.

“The accused had sexual intercourse with the complainant on numerous occasions and it would seem like the complainant was married to the accused person,” said the magistrate.

The magistrate also said the accused is more like a grandfather to the complainant.

“If gold is rusting what happens to silver? The accused found a wife in that little girl. He is a shameless person in that he knew the complainant’s parents,” said Mrs Mukunyadze.

The magistrate said the complainant’s parents did not habour any evil thoughts about the accused person which was why they would let her sell airtime for him.

“A custodial sentence is called for that would send a strong massage to old people like you to stop sexually abusing young children,” ruled the magistrate.

Sometime in December 2022 during the day, Chitiki called the complainant to bring airtime for sale to his tuck shop. The complainant went to Chitiki’s tuck shop where she sold the airtime to a client who then left the scene.

Soon after the departure of the client, Chitiki started fondling the complainant’s breasts.

He threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the act.

On January 4, the complainant went to Chitiki’s tuck shop where she sells airtime as usual.

On arrival Chitiki, asked the her to enter into his shop where he fondled her breasts and had sexual intercourse with her.

The court heard that Chitiki used the same modus operandi to sexually abuse the girl on numerous occasions.