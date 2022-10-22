Source: Man axes love rival, commits suicide | Herald (Crime)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A man from Manhenga in Bindura axed his love rival to death after accusing him of breaking up his marriage before hanging himself.

Lovemore Mutonya separated from his wife in 2021 following an infidelity allegation involving a married man, Onias Mafadzavana (47).

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said on Wednesday, at around 6 pm, Mutonya waylaid Mafadzavana armed with an axe.

After spotting him, Mutonya gave chase and tripped Mafadzavana to the ground before striking him once on the right hand and leg.

Mutonya fled and a report was made at the Manhenga police station.

The following day at around 8 am Mutonya’s sister, Simbai Kampanden (46), went to check on her brother.

She peeped through the door’s key hole and saw her brother hanging at the centre of the house.

Sgt Major Chikasha urged people to seek counseling when faced with social problems.