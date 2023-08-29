Source: Man cleared of robbery charges | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Bhekimpilo Mabuza Ncube (38) pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charges. Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza acquitted him due to lack of evidence linking him to the robbery.

Laurel Murangaridzirayi-Bulawayo Bureau

A BULAWAYO man was yesterday acquitted on allegations of ganging up with four accomplices and robbing a local motorist of his car and over US$20 000.

Bhekimpilo Mabuza Ncube (38) pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charges. Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza acquitted him due to lack of evidence linking him to the robbery.

According to court papers, it was alleged that on December 19 last year at around 7.50pm, Mr Ncube was part of a gang armed with pistols that followed Mr Lucky Khumalo (44) to his house in Trenance suburb in Bulawayo.

The gang pounced on Mr Khumalo as he waited for the gate to be opened.

The court heard that Mr Ncube allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant before opening fire as he demanded money.

Mr Khumalo got out of the car and was ordered to lie on the ground.

The court heard that the gang jumped into Mr Khumalo’s car and sped off leaving the complainant lying on the ground. Inside the car, there was US$20 760, three smartphones, and two spare tyres.

A report was made to the police and three days later, the car was recovered abandoned along a dusty strip off Masiyephambili Road towards Ngozi Mine in Richmond suburb.

The three cell phones, which were inside the motor were recovered, but the money and tyres were missing.

Investigations were instituted leading to Ncube’s arrest.

In his defence during the trial, Mr Ncube argued that the investigating officer did shoddy investigations by linking him to the offence.

He argued that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The information linking me to the offence is inconsistent, and I never signed the warned and caution statement presented to me by the police in court,” said Ncube. He further contended that the information provided by the police was not credible.