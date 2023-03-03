Source: Man convicted of stealing from Ambassador Sanyatwe | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Tanyaradzwa Mujati Mutare Bureau

A NYANGA man, Evans Kamombo (35) who stole Zimbabwe Ambassador to Tanzania, Ambassador Anslem Sanyatwe’s fertilizer worth US$44 075 was this week convicted of the theft.

Kamombo who had pleaded not guilty to theft charges as defined in Section 113(2) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 was convicted by Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Richard Ramaboa.

He was remanded out of custody to March 6 for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Nyasha Gerald Mukonyora said Kamombo stole 469x50kgs of Ammonium Nitrate and 509x50kgs of Compound D fertilizer and sold it to hardware shops in Nyanga.

Mr Makonyora said sometime in December 2021, Ambassador Sanyatwe who has a farm in Nyanga, received a consignment of 640x50kgs of Ammonium Nitrate and 560x50kgs of Compound D fertilizer.

He assigned Kamombo to keep it safe.

“During the same month, Ambassador Sanyatwe instructed Kamombo to use 171x50kgs of Ammonium Nitrate and 51x50kgs of Compound D fertilizer at his farm. However, Kamombo took some of the fertilizer and sold it to several hardware shops in Nyanga.

“When Ambassador Sanyatwe came back in August and conducted a stock take, he discovered that 469x50kgs of Ammonium Nitrate and 509x50kgs of Compound D were missing.

“He confronted Kamombo but the suspect failed to give a convincing explanation of what had happened to the fertilizer. A report was made to the police, leading to his arrest,” said Mr Makonyora.

Fertilizer valued at US$44 075 was stolen and nothing was recovered.