Man fined for forging certificates

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 28-year-old Harare man was yesterday fined US$300 after he was found guilty of forging Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Advanced level certificates.

It was proved that Tafadzwa Nyakatondo used the forged documents to acquire a degree at a university in Poland.

In her ruling, Harare Magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka took into account that the accused person is still young and also a first offender.

However, she ruled that it has to be considered that his offence has led to the leaking of Zimsec exams and create a bad reputation for the council.

It was the State’s case that sometime around 2021 and 2022, Nyakatondo, with the intention of securing a place to study towards a diploma in Business Administration in Poland, approached Admire Manyemba who is an agent of international institutions and submitted his application.

The court heard that Nyakatondo’s highest qualification at that moment was Ordinary level and upon realizing that the prospects of him securing a place to study in Poland were slim, then agreed to forge a Zimsec Advanced Level certificate to enhance his prospects.

Nyakatondo was told to pay US$350 by Manyemba for him to facilitate the creation of a fake Zimsec Advanced Level certificate.

The State proved that Manyemba subsequently approached Mugodi and paid her US$150 for her to doctor a fake Advanced Level certificate.

After receiving US$150 from Manyemba, Mugodi went on and crafted a fake Zimsec Advanced Level certificate in which Nyakatondo was purported to have sat for the November 2020 examinations.