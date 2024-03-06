Source: Man fined for selling a counterfeit product | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare man who was in the business of selling a counterfeit branded livestock booster has been fined US$200 by the court.

Wesley Dingo (26) was convicted of selling goods with forged registered trademarks, by Harare Magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo after a full trial.

In default, he will serve three months in jail.

The complainant is Uhai Agro Investment (Pvt) Ltd represented by Raphael Kamba.

The State led by Ms Mandirasa Chigumira proved that sometime in November last year in Harare, Uhai Agro Investments (Pvt) Ltd started to receive t complaints about the poor performance of their company product Molamax plus livestock booster.

The complaints increased to the extent that the company started to refund some of the clients.

Those who were being refunded were requested to produce receipts but some clients failed to do citing that they were not given receipts.

Chigumira further told the court that one of the clients then sent a flyer or advert sent by Dingo to him and this is when the company discovered that someone was using their trade mark or name.

The complainant did his own investigations and requested an order from Dingo who supplied 1 litre of Molamax plus livestock booster with their trade name which was totally different to the company’s product.

Dingo issued a receipt for that product which he sold to the complainant and the receipt was also bearing the complainant’s trade mark.

The company reported the matter to the police and investigations were done leading to the arrest of Dingo.