Source: Man in court for attempted murder after trying to rip out wife’s womb | Herald (Crime)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A domestic dispute between a young couple ended up in tragedy as the man forcefully tried to pull out what he thought was his wife’s womb through his fingers as a form of punishment.

Takemore Musungati (23) who is facing attempted murder charges, has appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

Musungati who is in custody is expected back in court tomorrow for routine remand.

Prosecutor Ms Trinity Nyandebvu told the court that Musungati had a domestic dispute with his wife Webby Musarurwa (30).

Musarurwa then struck his wife with fists all over her body and went on to forcefully insert his fingers in her private parts and ripped pieces of flesh.

She sustained serious injuries but despite that, Musungati detained her for two days in their room denying her access to medical attention.

On September 7, at around 9 am a tip-off was given to the police after neighbours noticed a lot of houseflies in that room leading to the arrest of the husband.

Musarurwa, who had internal injuries was rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.