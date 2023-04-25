Source: Man in court for forging papers to cancel marriage | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A29-year-old Chitungwiza man has appeared in court on allegations of forging papers to cancel his marriage.

Travolta Reginald Tonderai Chitongo of 1745 Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza was facing forgery charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that on July 6, 2020 complainant Benedict Chitongo, had a solemnised Marriage Act Chapter 5.11 with the accused Tonderai at the Harare Magistrate Court.

It is alleged that on April 15, Tonderai told Benedict that he is pressured to fraudulently cancel their marriage.

The court heard that on April 19, at around 10am, Benedict proceeded to Makombe Building in Harare for verification and was advised that the wedding marriage was still active and she proceeded to check at the High Court.

She went to the High Court and was told that her marriage to Tonderai was cancelled.

She discovered that there was a consent paper under case number 34/23.

She checked the consent paper and noticed that the consent paper had a forged signature purporting to be hers.

It is the State’s case that Tonderai forged Benedict’s signature on the consent paper.

A report was made leading to Tonderai’s arrest.