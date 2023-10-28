Source: Man in court for possessing crystal meth | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A telecommunications company employee has appeared in court for allegedly possessing 1,5 grammes of crystal meth.

Takudzwa Masuko (30) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that on October 24 at around 10am, police received information that there was a rampant abuse of drugs at Magumbe Shops, Warren Park in Harare.

At around 11:30 am police arrived at the scene they approached Masuko who was seated under a shed.

The police conducted a body search and recovered two sachets of crystal meth weighing 1,5grammes which led to his arrest.