Source: Man in court over US$36k fraud | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Man in court over US$36k fraud

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A man has appeared at the Harare magistrates court facing charges of theft of trust property of US$36 000 collected to import a vehicle for another man. 

Ricard Enerst Joseph (38) appeared before Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa and was freed on US$100 bail. 

The court heard that Rana Ghulam Ali (38) of 10 Cromerty Rd, Belvedere, Harare, approached Joseph in November 2019 and asked him to import a Toyota Fortuner from South Africa. Joseph first asked for US$33 000 and drove up from Kwekwe to collect the money. A few weeks later, he allegedly asked for another US$3 000 and again drove from Kwekwe to Harare and collected the money.

Joseph allegedly promised to deliver the vehicle within some few weeks. 

 But after receiving the US$36 000 from Mr Ali, he allegedly became evasive and stopped picking up his calls. Joseph also allegedly left his address, so Mr Ali filed a report for theft of trust property. 

So far nothing has been recovered.

