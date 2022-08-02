Source: Man jailed 24 months for attempted murder | Herald (Crime)

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Lukange area, 60km east of Beitbridge town, has been jailed for two years for fondling a 34-year-old woman during a beer binge and then stabbing her and another man who had restrained him.

Joseph Chigwide was charged with two counts of attempted murder at the Beitbridge Regional Court last Friday but was convicted on the strength of the State’s evidence.

He stabbed both the woman and her rescuer with an okapi knife on the neck and hands.

Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura conditionally suspended 12 months of the original 36 months jail term leaving 24 months for Chigwide to serve.

Prosecuting, Mr Claudius Karinga told the court that on Boxing Day last year at around 2am, Chigwide found the woman and man drinking beer at Lukange Business Centre.

He then fondled her legs and she protested. He then drew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed her once in the neck. The man restrained him from further assaulting the woman, but Chigwide stabbed him on the left palm making deep cuts on three fingers.

The victims were rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention and the matter was reported to the police leading to Chigwide’s arrest.