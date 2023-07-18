Source: Man jailed 30 years for robbery, rape | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Michael Magoronga, magorongamk@gmail.com

A Silobela man has been slapped with a 30-year jail sentence for robbing a woman of cash and other valuables before raping her twice.

Spencer Anderson Dhlamini (31) of Village Maswithi under Chief Malisa appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing robbery and rape charges.

Mr Ncube convicted him of two counts of rape and another of robbery and sentenced him to 30 years jail sentence before suspending 10 years on condition of good behaviour.

According to court papers, Dhlamini committed the offences on 2 March 2023 around 3AM.

“The complainant went to the complainant’s house in Jena Mines compound and knocked on the window. Since she sells drinks, the complainant opened the window thinking it was a customer,” the court heard.

The accused person however entered the house through the window.

He demanded money while holding an axe.

He then took US$500 cash and boxes of cigarettes.

He then forced the complainant to remove her clothes and he raped her once.

After that, he also dragged her to his homestead and again had sexual intercourse with her without her consent while threatening her with death.

The complainant made a police report the following day leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Mr Tinashe Wazvaremhaka represented the State.