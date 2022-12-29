Source: Man jailed 5 years for attempted murder | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

AN Epworth man has been jailed five years after being found guilty of hitting his wife over the head with a shovel, accusing her of infidelity.

Talent Ben was initially jailed for seven years when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere charged with attempted murder.

Two years of his sentence were conditionally suspended.

Prosecutor Mrs Joyce Fusire proved that in July this year, Ben returned home to find a bus ticket on their bed.

He then questioned his wife on how the ticket had found its way onto their matrimonial bed, and Faith Matemera failed to give him a satisfactory answer.

At midday the next day he resumed his questioning and Ms Matemera said she had no idea of how it came into the house.

Ben then started accusing his wife of having an extra marital affair, which he said was the only explanation, then fetched a shovel and attacked her on the head and face, leaving her with serious injuries before she was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

The matter was then taken to police leading to Ben’s arrest.

He appeared in court, and was eventually slapped with a five-year-jail term for attempted murder.