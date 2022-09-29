Source: Man killed over turn to buy beer | Herald (Top Stories)

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A Shurugwi man died last night after he was hit with a vicious blow by a fellow imbiber after he declined to buy beer when it was his turn.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector EmmanuelMahoko said the now deceased, Njabulo Ncube (27) of Sebanga Shurugwi was drinking beer together with the suspect Talent Nhema (28) at Pachipamwe Bar when the two started quarreling about who was supposed to buy beer next.

“A fistfight erupted and Talent Nhema hit Ncube with a fist on the face and he fell to the ground. Nhema fled the scene and a well-wisher took Ncube to Shurugwi hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.