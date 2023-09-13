Source: Man kills rival suitor over a school girl | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Midlands Bureau

A 25-year-old man from Zhombe died yesterday after he was stabbed in the chest by a rival suitor who saw him walking with a local school going girl he was proposing love to.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson said the suspect, Temba Nyandeni (25) was waiting to meet the teen age girl by the roadside as she was coming from school and saw her walking with the now deceased Enock Mugagwi (25).

“The suspect, Nyandeni then confronted Mugagwi why he was walking with the girl he has been proposing love to for the past week.

“Mugagwi is said to have told the suspect that he was also proposing love to the girl but this did not go down well with Nyandeni who drew out a knife and stabbed Mugagwi in the chest before he fled,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Mugagwi died on the spot and the suspect is now on the run.