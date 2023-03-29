Source: Man kills two sisters, burns corpses | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The police have arrested a 37-year-old man in Beitbridge for killing two sisters before burning their mortal remains at their rented house in the Vhembe-view suburb a fortnight ago.

The motive behind the murder of Everjoy and Sandra Chapasuka both aged 30 years and 20 years respectively on March 8.

Police officer commanding Beitbridge District (Dispol), Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrest of Philani Mukothamo on Monday.

He said the man had been charged for two counts of murder.

“We arrested the suspect following a series of investigations and we have charged him with two counts of murder,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“Initially, the case was being treated as an ordinary case of a house fire, but our investigations are pointing to murder. The suspect will soon appear in court pending further investigations”.

He said Mukothamo had been married to Everjoy and that her young sister Sandra had visited them to seek employment in Beitbridge.

The senior police officer said initial indications were that on March 7, at around 2000 hours, Mukothamo left the two women at home and went to Mashavire Business Centre.

Later on the following morning around 0045 hours, a neighbour was bathing at his house when he heard an explosion sound and went on to investigate.

The police were informed via the telephone about the fire incident and they alerted the Beitbridge Fire Brigade which swiftly responded.

The fire was eventfully put out and the two women’s remains were found lying in corner of the room and they had been burnt beyond recognition.

Forensic experts were the called in to ascertain the cause of fire.