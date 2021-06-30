Source: Man kills workmate for affair with his wife | Newsday (News)

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

AN Odzi man in Arda Transau, Manicaland province, is in trouble after killing his workmate at a gold mine for allegedly having an extra-marital affair with his wife.

Hamabungu Nherere (37), from village 6 in Odzi, yesterday appeared before High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda facing a murder charge.

Nherere, who is being represented by Brian Majamanda, was this week granted $50 000 bail.

He will be back in court on July 18.

It is the State’s case that the accused and the now-deceased, who is not named in the court papers, were workmates at Chikanga Gold Mine in Odzi.

The State alleges that the accused on May 30, 2021 went to the now-deceased’s residence at the mine where he accused him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.

He assaulted him using fists and open hands.

The accused allegedly went on to pick a wooden log and hit the complainant on the left rib.

The now-deceased suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, where he died on admission.

