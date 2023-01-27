Source: Man offers US$20 for maintenance of two minors | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare man who appeared in court yesterday offered to pay a monthly maintenance fee of US$20 for his two minor children.

Priviledge Muzokome was brought before Harare Civil Court magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini by his ex-wife Beatrice Nhau.

Nhau, who is living with the children aged eight and five years old, had proposed a maintenance fee of $250 000.

“I am proposing that he pays $250 000 for the upkeep of the children.US$40 will cover rentals, food and groceries US$70, US$60 for medical expenses because my younger child is asthmatic and the rest will cover school fees and their clothing wear,” she said.

She told the court that Muzokome was a carpenter who on average earns about US$1 000 per month and he did not have another family to look after.

However, Muzokome defended his offer saying he was not employed and was being taken care of by his aunt.

“I can afford to pay US$20 for both children. I promise to pay school fees and buy them clothes. I am staying with my aunt,” he said.

In ruling magistrate Dhlamini ordered Muzokome to pay US$60 a month or equivalent, to pay school fees, buy uniforms twice a year and buy them clothes thrice a year.