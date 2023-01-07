Source: Man ordered to stop abusing wife | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A HARARE woman has been granted a peace order against her husband whom she accused of denying her access to food, verbally and physically abusing her as a result of a child born out of wedlock that recently joined the family.

Sibongile Mhembere hauled her husband Michael Mhembere to the Harare Civil Magistrate Court to have her case heard.

Magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi ordered Michael not to insult, assault or harass her. She forbade Michael from evicting Sibongile from the house and urged them to live peacefully

“He physically assaults me, calls me a prostitute, and threatens to evict me from the house. He brought his own daughter Zoey into my house without my consent and they have joined hands to ensure that I suffer because they hide food in the bedroom which his father uses and refuses to share with me and our other two children.”

Sibongile also said Michael took away her car keys for the vehicle that he had bought for her as a sorry gift after he brought his daughter to live with them.

In the past, Sibongile said she used to have 50 percent shares in the company she established with her husband but she recently discovered that she now has 10 percent only yet she never signed any paperwork to that effect.

In response, Michael denied the allegations arguing that his wife was indolent and spent her time on social media and money on shopping.

“I have never assaulted her. The real problem is that she is very lazy and does not want to work, all she knows is being on social media and discussing our marital issues there,” he said.

He added: “I used to give her US$100 every month for a round which she would collect at year-end but interestingly every December she would go on a spending spree in South Africa for a month and returns empty handed. I ended up having extra marital affairs because of her behaviour.”