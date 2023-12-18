Source: Man rapes, impregnants 12-year-old stepdaughter | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 36-year-old Centenary man awaits sentencing for raping and impregnating his 12-year-old stepdaughter, before sending her off to Mozambique to give birth.

This was to conceal the pregnancy and the minor was left in Mozambique in the custody of his friend.

After giving birth, the minor was abandoned by the friend and started staying alone with the baby until she decided to come back to Zimbabwe.

The minor was 11 years old when the sexual abuse started and she dropped out of Goteka Primary School in Centenary.

Bindura magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo convicted the man after a full trial.

The man resided at Chipiri Farm in Centenary when the complainant and her younger brother were left in his custody by their mother between May to July 2021.

Prosecutor Mr Edward Katsvairo told the court that during this period the man entered his stepdaughter’s bedroom to check on them.

He summoned the minor to his bedroom indicating that he wanted to give her some snacks.

She complied and followed the stepfather to his bedroom where she was ordered to sleep on the bed.

She refused and the stepfather threatened to kill her with a knife.

He forced her to sit on the bed and started caressing her inappropriately before raping her.

He threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

In the second count, it was proven that sometime in 2022, the stepfather went to the minor’s bedroom and woke her up in the middle of the night.

He dragged her out of the house to the backyard, tripped her to the ground and raped her.

In January, the stepfather suspected that the complainant was pregnant and took her to Mozambique without the mother’s knowledge.

He left her in Mozambique in the custody of his friend Brian Rembani where she stayed until she gave birth on May 4.

In June and in Mozambique, the complainant was taken to another place by Rembani where she stayed alone with her child.

On September, 7 the 12-year-old left Mozambique with her child and came back to Zimbabwe.

The matter came to light and she opened up to her aunt who then informed the mother.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.