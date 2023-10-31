Source: Man rapes, murders 6-year-old | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

It is alleged that Shingai Makura kidnapped the little girl, took her to a bushy area, raped her and then killed her by battering her with a stone.

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

A 26-year-old Magunje man was recently arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl from the same area.

The body was later found in the bush.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have the details on their X-handle page. The body was later found hidden between two huge rocks, with investigations leading to the arrest of Makura.

Meanwhile, police in the same area also arrested a 29-year-old man at a roadblock for stealing 11 goats.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera said Oliver Chizanga from Chief Nyamhunga, Magunje was arrested for stock theft when police officers manning a roadblock on Magunje road searched a Nissan Caravan and found 10 goat heads and two 50kg sacks of goat meat and offals belonging to Chizanga.

“Chizanga was arrested and a further search at his homestead led to recovery of 11 carcasses of goats hidden in his tobacco barn,” he said. A total of 20 goats had been reported stolen from grazing lands in October alone this year in the same village.