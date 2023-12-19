Source: Man remanded in custody for possessing 489kg mbanje | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A suspected drug dealer from Nyatsime has appeared in court for allegedly possessing 489kg of mbanje worth $50 million.

Collen Nyakadenga appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with unlawful possession of drugs and was remanded in custody pending his bail ruling.

The court heard that on December 9 at around 6pm detectives from a CID Drugs and Narcotics crack team received information that Nyakadenga was supplying drugs in greater Harare using a silver Toyota Granvia.

On the same day at around 7pm undercover detectives lured Nyakadenga to Skyline tollgate along Harare-Masvingo highway purporting to be potential buyers of mbanje.

One of the detectives approached him at the agreed site and Nyakadenga climbed out of his vehicle carrying a 90kg sack of loose mbanje and was arrested.

He then led the detectives to his house at a farm in Beatrice where they recovered 15 sacks of mbanje and 40 plastic bags packed with mbanje that were in his bedroom.