Source: Man stabs pair to death in brawl | Herald (Crime)

A Domboshava man allegedly stabbed two men to death after one of them was reported to have fondled his wife’s breast while dancing at a bottle store at Zimbiru Business Centre in the same area.

Terrence Janguma (29) of Mungate Village was taken to the Harare Magistrates Court last week charged with two counts of murder.

He allegedly stabbed Allan Mugova and his friend Tafadzwa Muponda to death, with a broken empty bottle.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate, Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to July 18 and advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on June 27 at around 2.30am, Janguma was drinking beer at Garanehama Bottle Store in the company of his wife, Memory Zacharia, and sister-in-law Sibongile Zacharia.

It is said that the late Mugova, who was in the company of his friend Muponda, approached Memory who was dancing and fondled her breast.

This appeared not to have settled well with Janguma, who allegedly became furious and confronted Mugova, ordering him to stop fondling his wife.

The court heard that an altercation ensued between Janguma and Mugova. Janguma allegedly broke an empty beer bottle, stabbed Mugova once on the chest before turning on Muponda, whom he stabbed in the stomach.

Mugova and Muponda are said to have fled in different directions, but died a few metres from the bottle store as a result of the injuries.

Janguma, his wife and sister-in-law, are said to have disappeared from the scene after the attack.