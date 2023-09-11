Source: Man stabs, stones father to death | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN from Insiza in Matabeleland North has been arrested for stabbing and stoning his father to death.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred on 9 September.

Mbongeni Welcome Dube (25), had a conflict with his father Davison Dube (61).

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mbongeni Welcome Dube (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Village 3B, Chief Deli, Insiza on 07/09/23 at around 2100 hours in which Davison Dube (61) died.

“The suspect had a domestic dispute with his father before stabbing him with a kitchen knife and hitting him with stones on the head several times,” reads the statement.