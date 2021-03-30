Man steals 360 tonnes of maize, sells all

File picture. Grain from the winter maize project in the Lowveld packed in GMB grain bags in Chiredzi awaiting delivery to the GMB depot at Nandi.

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent
A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding OB Plus Trading (PVT) Ltd of 360 tonnes of maize valued at US$131 400.

Hugh Tinashe Sibanda was facing fraud and theft charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro.

It is the State’s case that Sibanda misrepresented as the manager and supervisor of OB Plus Trading (PVT) Ltd and was given 360 tonnes of maize which he sold and before converting the money to his own use.
Sibanda was remanded in custody to tomorrow for full bail application.

