Source: Man steals $9k, gives traditional healer for safe keeping | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A stock controller at Gain Cash and Carry was jailed for six months after he forced cash-in-transit Fawcetts security guards to sign for money without counting it and pocketed US$9000, which he then gave a traditional healer for safe keeping.

Tendai Loti was initially jailed for 12 months when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with fraud.

Mrs Dzuda set aside six months of the jail term on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

On November 22, 2021 Fawcetts Security guards went to collect cash from Loti’s shop, where he told them not to count the money and made them sign for US$12 891.

Loti used two cash collection vouchers with US$3 891 and US$9000 respectively.

He then only handed over US$3 891 and stole the US$9000. The offence was discovered on the same day when Fawcett Security guards handed over the cash to Gain Cash and Carry headquarters in Harare.

Investigations made by detectives from CID Highlands led to Loti’s arrest.

Loti then led police to the recovery of the stolen US$9000 from Choice Mpofu, a traditional healer residing in Kuwadzana 1, Harare, where he had left the money for safe keeping and spiritual ‘powers’ for him not to be arrested.

Mrs Heather Mookoto appeared for the State.