Source: Man steals car from church | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A daring man from Bulawayo has been arrested after he stole a car outside a city church.

Tatenda Mudonhi (22) was arrested by police after crashing the vehicle a few streets away from the church.

According to Police on Twitter, Mudonhi thereafter crashed the car as he was getting away.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Tatenda Mudonhi (22) for theft of a Nissan Terrani Regulus vehicle, which was stolen at a church along Tongogara Road on 19/01/23.

“The vehicle had been left parked in front of the church with car keys on the ignition port while the driver’s window was partially opened with the driver’s door unlocked.

“The vehicle was recovered by the Police after the suspect was involved in a road traffic accident along 13th Avenue, Bulawayo.”