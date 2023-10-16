Source: Man up for attempted murder | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 33-year-old Goromonzi man on Saturday appeared in court after he tried to shoot five men with his pistol at the height of a misunderstanding.

Micheal Shonhiwa Zhanda was facing five counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Esthere Chivasa.

The court heard that on October 11, 2023 at around 7pm, the five complainants in this matter were at Accident Panel Beaters, Eastlea, Harare, situated near VID Eastlea Depot when Zhanda approached them driving a Toyota Hilux GD6 with unknown registration numbers.

It is alleged that Zhanda started accusing one of the complainants of refusing to pay him a debt.

A misunderstanding ensued among them, prompting Zhanda threatening to shoot them.

He allegedly withdrew his firearm and pointed it towards the complainants.

It is the State’s case that Zhanda then fired four shots towards them, hitting the ground, but he missed them all.

He then drove away and the complainants made a report at ZRP Fife Avenue.

The scene was attended by the police who then picked three spent cartridges.

Investigations were carried out by detectives from CID Homicide Harare and upon realising that he was being sought, Zhanda surrendered himself to the police.

A Canik 9mm pistol serial number T6472-18-BJ01058 registered in his name under Central Firearm Registry number 170434 for the purpose of Cash In- transit Protection and Gun clubbing was recovered and is being held as an exhibit.