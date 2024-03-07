Source: Man uses borrowed vehicle as collateral for loan | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Meng Dong arrives at court.

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Chinese national who is accused of using a vehicle worth US$98 000 as collateral for a loan, despite not owning it was today granted US$300 bail.

Meng Dong (34) who appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with theft of trust property is expected to return to court on March 11, for trial commencement.

Meng is represented by his lawyer Mr Freddy Masarirevhu.

The complainant is Sun Hao aged 51.

State prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on February 2, at around 2 pm, Weng requested a motor vehicle from Sun to use for only four days.

He was given a pearl white Nissan Patrol and he drove it away.

Then on February 5, at around midday, Meng went to Wiltech Auto Trade Car Sale located at number 4 Enterprise Road, Harare, where he sold Sun’s car purporting to be his agent using fake documents.

It is alleged that Sun approached Meng intending to collect his motor vehicle and was advised that the motor vehicle had been used as loan collateral for a loan Meng had borrowed.

He then decided to make a police report at ZRP Highlands.

On Sunday, Meng was arrested and he led detectives to the recovery of the stolen motor vehicle from Wilberforce Ruzvidzo of Wiltech Auto Trade Carsale in Harare, who had bought it.

The total value stolen is US$98 000 and all was recovered.