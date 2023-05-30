Source: Manhunt for murder-accused Hwange man | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Inspector Glory Banda

Leonard Ncube, leonard.ncube@chronicle.co.zw

POLICE in Matabeleland North have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman on the chest with an iron bar causing her instant death in a suspected domestic feud.

The alleged crime was committed on Monday morning.

The relationship between the deceased and suspect is not yet ascertained as there are indications the woman was married and had an affair with the attacker who is now on the run.

Police have identified the deceased as Nemakau Mudimba (29) from Milonga in Jambezi, Hwange District and the suspect as Thabani Munsaka (45) of Lunyalalo village under Chief Shana.

“This is a case of murder, which occurred in Jambezi on 29 May at 9AM,” said Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda while confirming the incident.

He said a relative of Mudimba saw the two arriving at the deceased’s grandmother’s homestead and could hear them arguing over some issues.

The relative also noticed that the accused person was becoming aggressive and he allegedly advanced towards Mudinba and in the process stabbed her with a rod in the chest.

Munsaka fled from the scene after committing the offence leaving the woman lying in a pool of blood in one of the bedroom huts.

Her body was taken to Victoria Falls Hospital waiting for postmortem.

“The accused is still at large and our appeal as ZRP is that whoever could be having information with regards with the whereabouts of Munsaka of Lunyalalo village should provide the information to police. We warn those who are bent on engaging in violence that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“Where people have differences, they should not resort to violence but make use of community leaders and victim friendly offices,” said Insp Banda.

Chief Shana said he was waiting for full details about what transpired.