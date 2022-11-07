Source: Manna Resort fire: 3 gardeners in court for theft | Herald (Crime)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Three gardeners employed at Manna Resort in Harare, which was recently razed by fire, are expected to appear in court on allegations of taking advantage of the incident and stealing cash from one of the offices.

Zacharia Phiri, Richman Kamusasa and Simon Vhiya are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with theft.

They allegedly stole US$2 500 from Netty Musasa’s office.

Manna Resorts caught fire on November 1.