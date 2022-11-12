Source: Manpower training remains top priority for ZDF | Herald (Top Stories)

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

Training in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will continue receiving a strong Government commitment so the forces continue fulfilling their constitutional mandate of defending the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said yesterday.

Presiding at the graduation of the Junior Staff Course at Zimbabwe Staff College (ZSC), Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said continuous training had made the ZDF a force to reckon in the region and beyond and Government is committed to avail resources for training.

“The graduation we are witnessing today is, therefore, a culmination of deliberate training programmes that are meant to enhance the ZDF’s quest for competency and professionalism,” she said. “The ZDF endeavours to remain a formidable force which attaches great value to the survival of this beautiful nation of Zimbabwe at all cost.

“The 42-year journey that the ZDF has traversed bears testimony to this great legacy of loyalty, commitment and professionalism.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is committed to availing the resources to support training programmes in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces despite the limited fiscal space.

“The ZDF continues to acquit itself very well in all the peace support operations that it had undertaken under the auspices of the United Nations and African Union, thereby becoming an envy of many in the region and beyond.”

Minister Muchinguri was pleased to see that the ZDF was upholding gender equality, which is a constitutional requirement which saw 26 percent of the graduating students being female.

The ZDF, she said will would continue to participate in military exchange programmes with other defence forces from the region and beyond to enhance inter-operability and strengthening regional, continental and global security cooperation.

She called on the ZDF to be versatile in dealing with new emerging threats of terrorism and other non-traditional security challenges emerging in the African continent and beyond.

Currently, the ZDF has personnel deployed as military observers and staff officers in South Sudan, Darfur, Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they are raising the Zimbabwean flag high.

Government was noting the challenges being faced by ZDF with respect to conditions of service.

“The Ministry is aware of the challenges being faced by the ZDF with respect to conditions of service. Of great concern are issues of inadequate accommodation and rations, which are seriously being addressed,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“The Government is in the process of constructing accommodation at William Ndangana Barracks in Chipinge, Pondoroza Barracks in Kwekwe and Amaganyane Barracks in Plumtree.

“High rise flats for married members are also under new institutional construction at Dzivaresekwa in Harare and Imbizo in Bulawayo in which Government is employing new construction technology, which is cheaper and dependable.”

On salaries, she said Government had resuscitated part payment of the military salary concept allowances that had been abandoned in 2009, with fervent hope that the remainder of the allowances will be paid in the next financial year.

Commandant ZSC Brigadier General Joe Muzvidziwa said Government’s commitment to training activities gives courage to staff development programmes that impact positively on the capabilities to meet national security challenges of the 21st century and beyond.