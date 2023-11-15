Marondera municipality acquires new fire tender

Marondera municipality acquires new fire tender

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

Marondera municipality has beefed up its emergency response vehicle fleet through the acquisition of a brand new 5000-litre fire tender.

The fire tender is the biggest fire tender in the Council’s fleet and this points to its expanded capability to respond to dire emergency situations.

The emergency vehicle has already been delivered.

Marondera municipality Public relations officer Mr Kudakwashe Tapfumaneyi said the vehicle is expected to improve council’s emergency response capabilities thereby safeguarding the safety of residents within the vicinity of Marondera.

