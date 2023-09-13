Source: Marondera woman denied bail | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A Marondera woman who allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s manhood last week after a misunderstanding was denied bail when she appeared in court on charges of attempted murder.

Mercy Nhira (24 ) of Lendy Park, Marondera appeared before Marondera Magistrate Mr Ignatius Mhene facing attempted murder charges and was remanded in custody to September 25.

Prosecutor Ms Barbra Mabika opposed bail, arguing that Nhira is not a suitable candidate for bail as she is facing a serious offence adding that the injured boyfriend is still hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

It is alleged that Nhira was in an intimate relationship with Thomas Tasarirenhamo (43) of Two Boy area under Chief Svosve.

The incident happened when Nhira was reportedly invited by Tasarirenhamo to his place of residence in Two Boy area where he is said to have received a phone call from another girlfriend at around 3am and started talking to her in the presence of Nhira.

This did not go down well with Nhira who then allegedly used a broken mirror to cut off her boyfriend’s manhood when the two were about to get intimate.

Nhira was arrested when Tasarirenhamo reported the matter to the police.