Source: Marry Mubaiwa to remain in custody | Herald (Africa)

Marry Mubaiwa (right) Picture: Nyasha Chawatama

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa will remain in custody until Friday when her bail application will be heard before High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere.

The High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing to Friday to allow the State to make its own submissions and the judge to also go through the submissions.

“The matter was not on the roll and the appellant (Mubaiwa) submitted over 133 pages that I must read through. There is a danger in rushing things, therefore, I am postponing the matter to February 7,” said Justice Ndewere.

Meanwhile, another judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, has today upheld the appeal made by Vice President Chiwenga seeking Mubaiwa’s bail variation; particularly that she provides another address of residence and that she submits her other diplomatic passport.

Justice Kwenda barred Mubaiwa from returning to her matrimonial Borrowdale mansion until her matters before the courts are finalised.

“The respondent’s husband, who is the complainant in the attempted murder case, is living at the matrimonial home.

“I only became aware of that through this application. I would not have allowed a situation where the parties live under the same roof and expect them to peacefully co-exist under one roof especially considering that there is a pending attempted murder against the respondent.

“I, therefore, find that it is in the interests of justice to vary the accused person’s residence on the two bail orders under the circumstances. Consideration must be given that the respondent cannot reside at two different addresses at the same time,” ruled Justice Kwenda.