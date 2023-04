Source: Marry Mubaiwa’s lawyer falls sick, trial deferred | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper DembedzaHerald Correspondent

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka has deferred to May 3 the trial for Marry Mubaiwa following indications that her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa is not feeling well.

Mubaiwa is alleged to have attempted to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by removing a medical intravenous set and a catheter when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

It is the State’s allegations that Mubaiwa entered into the hospital where VP Chiwenga was admitted.

The court heard that she then unlawfully removed the Vice President’s medical intravenous giving set as well as the central venous catheter from him, resulting in him bleeding profusely. It is further alleged that she forced him off the bed, held his hand, and moved him out of the ward.

The State alleges that Mubaiwa was intercepted by the security personnel she had initially locked out of the room prior to incident.

Security personnel are said to have called the hospital staff to reconnect the medical equipment she had allegedly unlawfully removed.

The Vice President was successfully resuscitated with Mubaiwa said to have disappeared from the hospital.

It is the State’s case that VP Chiwenga, prior to his admission in hospital, Mubaiwa detained him at a top hotel in Pretoria while denying him medical attention.

Her actions prompted security team to force their way into the hotel and took him to hospital.

Upon his re-admission, VP Chiwenga had the two medical instruments inserted and was placed under 24-hour monitoring by the doctors and his security personnel as he was helpless, the court heard.