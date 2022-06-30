Source: MARS Zimbabwe appointed official ambulance service provider at Econet Victoria Falls Marathon | Newsday (News)

MARS Zimbabwe has been appointed the official ambulance and medical emergency services provider at the July 3 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon to be held in the resort town this weekend.

The Marathon is expected to attract more than 5 000 runners this year, from over 34 countries.

MARS, a provider of medical emergency and non-emergency transportation services and a subsidiary of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, said it was ready to offer its services to improve safety and offer medical support at the Marathon.

“We are pleased to be able to support this important event. The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is an event that many athletes and non-athletes look forward to every year with pride. It is an honour for us to be part of the medical team ensuring health and safety at this event,” the company’s spokesperson said.

MARS provides air and road ambulance services, with its air evacuation department servicing all neighbouring countries and beyond. It boasts over 20 years’ aero-medical service experience. Evacuation by Air Ambulance provides a quick and reliable repatriation by private air ambulance to home country or any other country upon request.

“Our flight team comprises a doctor, intensive care nurse and two pilots,” said the spokesperson, adding that MARS can transfer patients from the scene of an accident to the nearest appropriate medical facility in and out of Zimbabwe.

The company’s medical flight staff have all attended international aviation medicine and flight medical attendant courses. It houses onboard equipment for intensive care, including a comprehensive drug range. To date the Air Ambulance has performed over 2 750 successful evacuations.

In addition to the air ambulance, MARS also has a fleet of over 25 critical care road ambulances strategically stationed at the company’s bases across Zimbabwe.

This fleet of critical care road ambulances is equipped with advanced life support equipment and is manned by highly trained medical teams with expertise to oxygenate, intubate, cardiovert and ventilate among other patient intervention measures.

“All our ambulances carry a full range of spinal immobilisation equipment. MARS has the ability to cater for new-borns, paediatrics and adults,” the company said.

To date, MARS road ambulances have responded to over 200 000 medical emergencies in Zimbabwe.

The emergency rescue firm also has a training department whose mission is to offer both theoretical and practical training to people from all walks of life, in the field of accident, emergency care and pre-hospital patient management.

“It is our desire to train as many people as possible and by doing so, strengthen the ‘ Chain of Survival’ within our homes, schools, work places, medical facilities, communities and our nation as a whole. We offer training to members of the public, commerce and industry, schools, defence forces and health care providers, such as doctors, nurses, ambulance crew personnel,” said MARS.

Courses conducted by the MARS’ training department may be held at the company’s premises in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Kwekwe, Victoria Falls, Masvingo, Marondera, Kadoma and Kariba.

The post MARS Zimbabwe appointed official ambulance service provider at Econet Victoria Falls Marathon appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.