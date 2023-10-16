Source: Masawu products attract export market, hotels | The Herald (Local News)

Professor Eddie Mwenje

Blessings Chidakwa and Fungai Lupande

ZIMBABWE will soon be exporting masawu by-products into the SADC region with hotels and airlines also interested in the unique products that come from the wild fruit.

This was revealed during President Mnangagwa’s capping of 2 349 graduands last week who graduated with degrees and diplomas at the Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) 22nd graduation ceremony where he also commissioned the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre.

The National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre is a goat semen processing biotechnology laboratory.

President Mnangagwa also toured various products being undertaken at the BUSE innovation hub, including a wide range of innovative products on masawu such as masawu jam, juices and beauty soaps.

The Head of State and Government was charmed by the initiative and availed

US$ 2 000 cash to the victims of human trafficking who are working full time at the innovative hub.

BUSE vice-chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said they have developed a wide range of masawu products including juice brands, energy bars, yoghurt, jam and cosmeceuticals as well as Vitamin C syrup.

“The interest in the products has soared. We thank you, your Excellency and Chancellor, for your great marketing skills. You have publicized our products to the extent that we are now inundated with calls from people wanting to buy the products,” he said.

“Recently, our team exhibited at the Eswatini International Trade Fair, where His Excellency, King Mswati indicated that he wanted the products in Eswatini. Similarly, one airline and several local hotels have expressed interest in the masawu juices and products.”

Prof Mwenje availed 11 500 masawu-based drinks at the graduation ceremony for people to taste and enjoy the fruit of the Zambezi Valley, saying Education 5.0 is producing tangible results.

“This is beyond doubt, a great leap towards industrialisation. We are looking forward to the completion of the Zambezi Valley masawu production plant that will see us producing and meeting the national demand for the products,” he said.

“We are confident that the industry will transform and have a positive impact on the people of Mashonaland Central province, and the nation at large.”

As of the goat semen processing biotechnology laboratory, Prof Mwenje said BUSE is in collaboration with three institutions in knowledge sharing and technology transfer.

He said the universities are Egerton University of Kenya, Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre, Sokoine University of Agriculture in Tanzania and the Ministry of Lands, Water, Fisheries and Agriculture Development.

“The collaboration should see the university rolling out the goat genetics improvement and artificial insemination project to all provinces in the country,” he said.

Prof Mwenje said National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre is a critical component to the success of the national project of goat genetics improvement and artificial insemination.