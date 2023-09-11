Source: Mash Central MPs focus on development | The Herald (Local News)

Some of Mashonaland Central province legislators at Parliament recently.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Recently sworn-in Zanu PF Members of Parliament from Mashonaland Central have shifted focus, from electioneering to continuity of ongoing development programmes being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa

Having won all the 18 constituencies in the peaceful August 23 elections, the legislators already have a clear development plan that dovetails with the Second Republic’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind. Five of the six extra seats allocated to women by proportional representation, and the youth member, also come from Zanu PF.

Speaking to The Herald after the election of the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, the legislators said they were now engaging the development gear to fulfil the promises made to the people.

“We have several projects that are already in the pipeline and we want to make sure that they continue,” said Guruve South MP Captain (Retired) Christopher Magomo.

Guruve, which has been facing water woes in the past decades is currently on a borehole drilling overdrive with a target of having a borehole in every village very soon in line with Vision 2030.

In Mazowe Central, farmer and businessman Cde Maxmore Njanji said the focus is cattle restocking among the farmers in his constituency with the rehabilitation of dip-tanks being an immediate focus as well as continuing with the poultry projects in schools to support Government’s free education agenda.

“We are starting from where we left during campaigns, so we are continuing with the unrolling of broiler projects for schools to support the government free education programme for rural pupils, will also be continuing with the piggery projects for households that have not since benefited as we are targeting to have every household earn an income of at least US$300 a month through the piggery projects.

“Restocking is on our cards. Farmers have lost their cattle through disease so as a constituency we are going to make sure all dip tanks have been resuscitated as a matter of urgency. We will also be holding ward meetings engaging with people to understand their needs,” said Njanji.

Hailing from a poor background is the Mbire legislator Cde David Butau who is wielding the axe to dismantle the remnants of patriarchy, saying the target is to channel more resources towards women affairs and embark on a continuous learning process that will improve the welfare of the girl child.

“I am very alive to the issues around early childhood. Our socialisation is still heavily patriarchal, where in some cases girl children grow up with a very low self-esteem and consequently they develop an aspiration that the sooner they get married the sooner they have control over their own lives. So for Mbire I will devote more energy towards girl child awareness issues.”

Zanu PF’s youth national political commissar Cde Tsungi Makumbe who won the seat for Mazowe North is joining the development agenda with a focus on the expansion of tobacco farming among the youths by tapping into irrigation opportunities in the constituency.

Mazowe North which has the urban and rural parts is Mazowe District’s heart of farming and currently the home of tobacco markets after the decentralisation driven by Covid-19 saw the emergence of numerous tobacco floors in Mvurwi town.

“As a youth in parliament my main goal is to secure the future of my fellow youths in farming, hence my immediate attention in Mazowe North is the successful integration of youths in agricultural matters. We are endowed with many water bodies and dams so focus is on irrigation and expansion of farming programmes.”

Having made a history of winning the highest number of votes across the country by polling 31 068 votes, Shamva South MP Cde Joseph Mapiki has a target of 70 boreholes to be drilled within the next 60 days, saying water and sanitation remains the worst challenge in the gold mining district.

“Our council purchased a borehole rig so the only thing I am focusing on as of now is the securing of fuel and material so that by end of November we have about 60 or 70 boreholes. This is because we have been on record for having serious sanitation issues in Shamva.

“Also focus is on the empowerment of youth in mining through the creation of gold milling sites which we feel is going to go a long way to create employment for our youths in Shamva,” said Mapiki.

With an entrenchment of democratic leadership, Mt Darwin North legislator Cde Labbany Munemo said he is in the process of assembling a Constituency Development Committee that will be formed by various stakeholders so as to come up with an all people integrated development roadmap.

While having some hanging projects including the Ndodahondo road and some uncompleted clinics, the MP expressed confidence in the completion of these projects as an immediate agenda. “We have a lot at our table but the first thing to form a development committee for Mt Darwin North which will be responsible for coordinating and identifying development projects.

“Though currently we have several hanging projects, my immediate task is the establishment of ablution facilities for our schools and from there focus may shift to clinics. Hence, we are already geared for work so that we deliver to the people in line with President Mnangagwa mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Munemo.