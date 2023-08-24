Source: Mash East voting meets schedule | The Herald (Local News)

Herald Reporters

Almost all polling stations in Mashonaland East Province closed at 7pm save for three in Marondera Central constituency where ballot papers came in after the 7am opening time.

ZEC then compensated for the lost time and allowed voters to cast their votes well after the official 7pm deadline.

According to ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Collins Munetsi, there were no incidents of violence recorded across the province.

“Mashonaland East province was peaceful throughout the day, reflecting high political maturity and tolerance among the electorate.

“About 95 percent of the polling stations closed on time except for those who received ballot papers late.

“ZEC compensated for the lost time to allow voters to exercise their rights.”

Elsewhere in Sanyati, Mashonaland West province, preliminary figures show that more than 24 000 people had cast their votes at the time all polling stations closed at 7pm.

According to the constituency presiding officer Mr Pearson Waserirevhu Sanyati had 65 polling centres and voting began on time.

Mr Wasarirevhu said voting was free of violence although some people failed to cast their votes because their names were missing from the voters roll.

The election agents from all the political parties were satified with the process which passed without incidents of violence.