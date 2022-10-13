Mashonaland West Provincial Mining Director granted bail

Source: Mashonaland West Provincial Mining Director granted bail | Herald (Top Stories)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
THE court has granted Mashonaland West provincial mining director, Ms Sibongubuhle Mpindiwa bail in a case she is charged with criminal abuse of office.

Chinhoyi Magistrate, Mr Toendepi Zhou this Wednesday gave Mpindiwa $60 000 bail coupled with various conditions including not to interfere with witnesses, stay at her current address and surrender her travelling documents.

She is also expected to report once every fortnight at Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Chinhoyi.
Mpindiwa was arrested by ZACC on Monday for allegedly unlawfully revoking mining claims, changing ownership and then giving them over to other people.

She is expected to reappear in court on November 9.

