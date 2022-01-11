Source: Mashwede robbery: More details emerge | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for four armed robbers who raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare early Sunday morning and got away with a vehicle and more than US$5 000 cash after attacking security guards manning the premises.

The incident occurred at around 0200hours and no arrests have been made and police are still looking for the suspects. The matter is being handled by detectives from the CID Homicide.

Police said the four robbers who were armed with a pistol and a rifle first attacked a security guard who was sitting inside one of the vehicles parked at the premises before tying both his hands and legs with shoelaces.

They then confronted another security guard who they also tied both his hands and legs with shoelaces.

The gang then went to Virtue Service Station Complex where they used a hammer to break some metal screens to gain entry into the premises. They then ransacked a butchery and took away US$290 which was in one of the drawers inside an office.

They proceeded to a mini-market at the premise where they stole some electrical gadgets.

Investigations revealed that the gang proceeded to the third compartment which houses Chicken Mash owned by Mashwede Holdings and forcibly broke the aluminium doors with a hammer before attempting to break a safe which was containing the cash but failed.

The gang then pushed the safe outside and loaded it into a Mitsubishi double cab which had been parked at the premises for safekeeping. They used it as a getaway vehicle.

The vehicle was discovered yesterday dumped in Nyatsime area in Chitungwiza as investigations continue.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said he was yet to get the details of the case.

This is not the first time that Mashwede Holdings has been hit by armed robbers.

In 2020 armed robbers raided Mashwede Holdings and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

Some of the suspects were arrested while others are still at large.