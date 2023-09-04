Source: Massive mining investment creates 50 000 jobs | The Herald (Local News)

Mining

A report by the Chamber of Mines in Zimbabwe has revealed that over 50 000 jobs were created in the mining industry last year on the back of massive investments in the country.

Presenting a report on the state of the mining industry in Zimbabwe at a mining-agriculture linkages conference held at the Zimbabwae Agricultural Show, Chamber of Mines Chief Economist Mr Dave Matyanga said increased uptake of mining projects in the country has created more job opportunities.

“The mining sector remains in a positive trajectory buoyed by fresh investments and growth opportunities in 2022 over 50 000 jobs were created within the sector as a result of the massive fresh capital injection by new and existing players,” he said.

Optimistic that Zimbabwe will achieve the US$12 billion mining industry target by the end of the year, Mr Matyanga cited new or green-field investments as major drivers of employment creation and mining sector growth.

The Chamber of Mines report shows that massive projects in lithium, platinum group of metals chrome, nickel and gold will further spur growth this year. — ZBC.