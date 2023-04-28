Source: Massive ZITF participation shows Zim is open for business | The Herald (Business News)

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is led on a tour of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services pavilion by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo-Bulawayo Bureau

THE massive turnout of local and international exhibitors at the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is testimony that Zimbabwe is indeed open for business, Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, said yesterday.

He was speaking during an interview aired by Zimpapers’ Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN), newly licenced television station, KeYona, as well as the Nkululeko-Rusununguko TV that was facilitated by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services at its ZITF pavilion.

VP Chiwenga, who was accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, was welcomed to the pavilion by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana and Zimpapers board chairperson Mr Tommy Sithole.

The premier trade showcase kicked off on Tuesday and winds up tomorrow under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

The past three days have been hectic as exhibitors were seized with diverse conferences and business-to-business meetings.

This year the ZITF expo registered a 27 percent increase in the number of exhibitors with foreign participation jumping to 21 countries from 13 last year, taking total exhibitor footprint to 553, according to organisers.

Among the foreign exhibitors is the United Kingdom and the United States who are returning to the trade fair after many years of sabbatical, a direct result of the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement drive under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

During the wide-ranging interview, VP Chiwenga touched on a number of success stories in different sectors of the economy such as agriculture, mining and energy, as well as the successful containment of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that devastated the entire global community.

“This (ZITF) is a very good moment for Zimbabwe in that we are not only looking at our own local companies but we are looking at regional and international companies who have come to showcase, interact, and see opportunities here in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“It gives Zimbabwe that rare opportunity for us to look at what is happening around us, in the region, in the continent and across the world as well. So, our business people will then be able to interact, form new ventures and get into partnerships and this is where it (ZITF) so important.

“More importantly, it is a platform where we practically pronounce the mantra by His Excellency the President that ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’. They are coming practically to see it,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said the international business community will not only create synergies in business alone but in other areas as well, which will help them get the correct picture about and on Zimbabwe, rather than relying on hearsay.

“When they are here, they are able to interact not only in business but in other areas, as well because what they hear and read when outside and when they come here is a different issue altogether,” said VP Chiwenga.

After the interview, the Vice President took a tour of some stands that included the ZANU PF stand in Hall 5, as well as the cattle exhibition stand.

Kingdom of Eswatini leader, King Mswati III, will preside over the trade showcase’s official opening this afternoon.

King Mswati III has been in the country since Tuesday where he also attended the sixth edition of Transform Africa Summit in the resort City of Victoria Falls.