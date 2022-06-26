Source: Masuku, Mutsvangwa retain top posts in the Zanu-PF National Women’s League | Sunday News (local news)

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

ZANU-PF’s National Women’s League yesterday re-elected Cde Angeline Masuku as the deputy secretary for the women’s wing, while Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa also retained her post at the party’s 7th National Women’s League Conference that in Harare ended yesterday.

Cde Caroline Tsitsi Mugabe (Secretary for Finance) and Cde Naybe Mbowa (Secretary for Commissariat) are among the notable candidates who were re-elected and retained their positions.

Harare’s Cde Betty Nhambu Kaseke is now Secretary for External Relations, while Cde Annah Rungani was elected Secretary for Security.

Cde Cathrine Chirongwe is Secretary for Education.

Cde Musa Ncube was elected Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare and Cde Lucy Mudzingwa is the new Secretary for Information and Publicity.

Announcing results of the Elective Conference yesterday, Zanu-PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha urged the newly elected members to hit the ground running saying the work they had been elected to do for the party was more important than positions they hold.

“So, let us not look at the positions, but let us say to ourselves that we have been given the opportunity to contribute immensely to the success of the party.

The new National Women’s League Executive should realise that the work before us is to win the elections next year,” he said.

Other elected members are Secretary for Legal Affairs and Women’s Rights, Cde Cecilia Bhebhe-Ndubiwa while Cde Dorothy Mashonganyika is Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

Cde Maidei Mpala was elected Secretary for Production and Labour with Cde Bertha Chinyanga taking up the post of Secretary for Health and Child Welfare.

The Secretary for Economic Affairs is Cde Nkhuleko Nleya, whereas Cde Jennifer Mhlanga is the new Secretary for Gender and Culture, while Secretary for Welfare of the Disabled and Disadvantaged Persons is Cde Kerenia Uta-Chimuso.

The remaining members of the executive are Cde Berita Chikwama (Secretary for Land Reform and Resettlement), Cde Florence Khumalo (Secretary for Science and Technology), Cde Nyasha Eunice Chikwinya (Secretary for Business Development and Liaison), Cde Spiwe Mapfuwa (Secretary for Tourism) and Cde Donnie Sibanda (Committee Member).

The apex post of Secretary for Women’s Affairs, held by the outgoing Cde Mabel Chinomona is appointed by the party’s First Secretary, President Mnangagwa.