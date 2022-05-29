Source: ‘Masvingo City pollutes Mucheke River, kills fish’ | Sunday News (Business)

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO residents have petitioned the City Council to come out clean on reports that it has been discharging raw sewage into Mucheke River, believed to be the cause of deaths of fish and other aquatic species.

This comes after reports that people were collecting dead fish from Shagashe River which feeds into Mutirikwi River, the sole water supply dam for the city, and selling them to unsuspecting residents.

The city council confirmed sewer blockages and discharge into Mucheke River but could not say if it was the cause of the death of fish.

Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa said in a notice that the city fathers have acknowledged the pollution but have refuted allegations that sewage was the cause of death for aquatic species.

He added that they have sent samples to Harare for testing.

“Council acknowledges the recent discharge of raw sewage into Mucheke and Shagashe rivers due to blocked sewer main lines in Mucheke A and Rujeko B as a result of vandalism.

Big boulders were deposited in manholes thereby chocking sewer lines.

Another source of discharge was Rujeko pump station where we experienced pump breakdown.

“We have attended to the sewer blockages and we also routinely monitor trunk sewer lines.

After the incidents we collected and sent samples to a reputable laboratory in Harare for tests.

We are therefore, awaiting the results from the laboratory in order for us to ascertain whether the alleged death of fish was caused by the raw sewage discharge or other chemicals that might have been deposited in the water bodies.”

Engineer Mukaratirwa said their engineers were working flat out to repair the Rujeko pump station.

He encouraged residents to report any acts of vandalism.

Meanwhile, the Masvingo Residents Forum last week petitioned the Masvingo City Council to address the matter within 48 hours and to point out what they intend to do to rectify the issue.

“As residents, we are concerned that sewage and related industrial chemicals that Masvingo City Council has continuously discharged into Mucheke River could be the cause of the pollution which unfortunately led to the death of aquatic species.

As a resident’s organisation our membership has instructed us to request an immediate stop of the discharge of chemicals and sewage into Mucheke River, which also means that all burst pipes along the river need to be repaired immediately.

“We also request a position from the City of Masvingo explaining the circumstances that have led to the death of fish in Mucheke River and Lake Mutirikwi and what you intend to do to correct this damage,” reads part of the letter by the Masvingo Residents Forum secretary-general Mr Prosper Tiringindi.