Source: Masvingo get Zinara funds | Sunday News (local news)

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) has availed more than $4,6 million to the Masvingo City Council for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the roads this year.

Council public relations officer Ms Ashleigh Jinjika said that $4 636 003 was disbursed by Zinara to the local authority has since being channelled towards maintenance and resealing.

“Of the money, $332 885.50 was channelled towards maintenance of the roads and $515 610 was channelled towards certification for the contractor responsible for resealing of Chesvingo, Mboroma and Smart streets. A total of $3,8 million is being channelled towards routine maintenance of the roads. The contractor should be through by the end of this year,” she said.

Zinara released $16 394 704 to the whole of Masvingo Province with urban councils which are Chiredzi Town Council and Masvingo City Council being allocated a total $4 799719 while a total of $11 594 984 was disbursed to Rural District Councils.

Masvingo City Council had at one point complained over the late disbursement of the funds by the roads authority a development that was affecting road rehabilitation in the city. Zinara has become one of the city’s major revenue sources to finance the construction and maintenance of roads from the time it took over the vehicle licensing from local authorities throughout the country.